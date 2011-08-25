版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 20:40 BJT

Freddie Mac will not issue notes in August

NEW YORK Aug 25 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said on Thursday that it would not issue reference notes in August.

The company's 2011 reference notes calendar designates dates that it may use to announce possible issuance. ( Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by W Simon )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐