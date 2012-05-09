版本:
Freddie Mac expects to sell new 5-yr notes May 10

May 9 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Wednesday it expects to sell $3.0 billion in new five-year reference notes due June 29, 2017 on Thursday.

Settlement is May 14.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank.

