Freddie Mac to sell new five-year reference notes on Tuesday

Nov 19 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it will sell new five-year reference notes due Jan. 12, 2018 on Tuesday.

Settlement is Nov. 21.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

