Freddie Mac skips July 2 reference note sale

July 2 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it will not issue a reference note in its July 2 window of optional sales.

According to its 2012 calendar announcement dates are optional and the agency may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.

The next announcement is July 26, according to the 2012 calendar.

