Freddie Mac skips June 20 reference note issuance window

BRIEF-Firan technology group reports qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Firan Technology Group ("FTG") announces first quarter 2017 results
June 20 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it will not issue reference notes in its June 20 window of note issuance.
According to its 2013 reference note calendar, the company said each date is a window of optional note issuance and on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.
The next opportunity the company has to sell reference notes is June 27.
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces the successful refinancing of its senior notes
* Caesars Entertainment Corp- CEO Mark Frissora's 2016 total compensation $9.5 million versus $12.8 million in 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p9PSq3) Further company coverage: