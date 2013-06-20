版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 20日 星期四 20:50 BJT

Freddie Mac skips June 20 reference note issuance window

June 20 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it will not issue reference notes in its June 20 window of note issuance.

According to its 2013 reference note calendar, the company said each date is a window of optional note issuance and on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.

The next opportunity the company has to sell reference notes is June 27.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐