Freddie Mac skips June 20 reference note issuance window

June 20 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it will not issue reference notes in its June 20 window of note issuance.

According to its 2013 reference note calendar, the company said each date is a window of optional note issuance and on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.

The next opportunity the company has to sell reference notes is June 27.