版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 16日 星期一 22:32 BJT

Freddie Mac will not issue reference notes

Dec 16 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it will not issue reference notes in its Dec. 16 issuance window.

Freddie Mac said in its 2013 note sale calendar that all dates are windows of optional note issuance and on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐