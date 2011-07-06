Freddie Mac to sell new 5-year notes on Thursday

NEW YORK, July 6 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Wednesday it will sell new five-year reference notes due Aug. 25, 2016 on Thursday.

Settlement is July 8.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, Citigroup and UBS. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)