Freddie Mac to skip first note issuance option in Aug

US STOCKS-Trump's tax talk drives Wall St to record high
* Activision top stock on S&P, Nasdaq after earnings, buyback plan
NEW YORK Aug 2 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said on Tuesday it will skip its first reference note window issuance option in August.
In its 2011 reference note calendar, the agency said all dates are windows of optional note issuance and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.
The next scheduled note announcement is Aug. 25. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Activision top stock on S&P, Nasdaq after earnings, buyback plan
* GE board of directors authorizes quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bayer announces phase III compass study1 shows efficacy of Xarelto (rivaroxaban) for the prevention of major adverse cardiac events in patients with coronary or peripheral artery disease and meets primary endpoint early