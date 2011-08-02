版本:
Freddie Mac to skip first note issuance option in Aug

NEW YORK Aug 2 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said on Tuesday it will skip its first reference note window issuance option in August.

In its 2011 reference note calendar, the agency said all dates are windows of optional note issuance and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.

The next scheduled note announcement is Aug. 25. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

