Oct 27 (Reuters) Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it plans to sell $500 million 10-year reference notes in a reopening of an existing 10-year issue due March 27, 2019 on Thursday.

In addition, the company will also sell new two-year reference notes due Nov. 27, 2013 via joint lead managers JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse on Friday. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)