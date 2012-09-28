版本:
2012年 9月 28日 星期五 21:11 BJT

Freddie Mac launches $4 bln note sale - IFR

Sept 28 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, launched its new $4 billion seven-year reference note sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes, due Oct. 2, 2019, were launched at about 23.5 basis points over comparable Treasuries.

They are expected to price later on Friday.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, Citigroup, and JP Morgan.

Settlement is Oct. 2.

