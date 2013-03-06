Freddie Mac launches $3.5 bln 3-year note sale - IFR

March 6 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Wednesday launched its $3.5 billion new three-year reference note sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters company.

The notes were launched at about 13 basis points over comparable Treasuries.

Pricing is expected later on Wednesday.

The joint lead managers on the sale are BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and Nomura Securities.

Settlement is March 7.