Freddie Mac launches new $3 bln 7-year notes - IFR

BRIEF-Irhythm Technologies Qtrly loss per share $0.37
* Irhythm Technologies announces fourth quarter and 2016 financial results and provides full year 2017 financial outlook
April 12 Freddie Mac launched its new $3 billion seven-year reference note sale on Thursday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The notes, due May 30, 2019, were launched at about 37 basis points over comparable Treasuries, with will be priced later on Thursday.
The lead managers of the sale are Barclays, Citigroup, and UBS.
Settlement is on Monday, April 16.
* Stericycle, Inc. Reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 2016
* Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp qtrly GAAP net income to common stockholders per weighted earnings per share $0.15