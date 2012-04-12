Freddie Mac launches new $3 bln 7-year notes - IFR

April 12 Freddie Mac launched its new $3 billion seven-year reference note sale on Thursday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes, due May 30, 2019, were launched at about 37 basis points over comparable Treasuries, with will be priced later on Thursday.

The lead managers of the sale are Barclays, Citigroup, and UBS.

Settlement is on Monday, April 16.