Freddie Mac launches $4 bln new 5-year notes - IFR

Aug 9 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Thursday launched its new $4 billion five-year reference note sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes, which are due Sept. 29, 2017, are expected to yield about 26.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Pricing is expected later on Thursday, with settlement on Friday, Aug. 10.

The joint lead managers on the sale are BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, and Barclays.