Freddie Mac launches $4 bln new 5-year notes - IFR

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
Aug 9 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Thursday launched its new $4 billion five-year reference note sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The notes, which are due Sept. 29, 2017, are expected to yield about 26.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
Pricing is expected later on Thursday, with settlement on Friday, Aug. 10.
The joint lead managers on the sale are BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, and Barclays.
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.