版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 21:59 BJT

Freddie Mac sells $3 bln 5-year reference notes

May 10 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it sold $3.0 billion of new five-year reference notes due June 29, 2017.

The 1.00 percent notes were priced at 99.483 to yield 1.104 percent or 32.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is May 14.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐