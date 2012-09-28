版本:
Freddie Mac sells $4 bln new seven-year reference notes

Sept 28 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home fund company, said on Friday it sold $4.0 billion of new seven-year reference notes due Oct. 2, 2019.

The 1.25 percent notes were priced at 99.793 to yield 1.281 percent or 23.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is Oct. 2.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan.

