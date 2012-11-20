Freddie Mac says it sells $5.5 bln 5-year notes

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
Nov 20 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding said on Tuesday it sold $5.5 billion of new five-year reference notes due Jan. 12, 2018.
The 0.75 percent notes were priced at 99.428 to yield 0.864 percent, or 21.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
Settlement is Nov. 21.
The joint lead managers on the sale were Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.