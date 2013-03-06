版本:
Freddie Mac sells $3.5 bln reference notes - IFR

March 6 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Wednesday sold $3.5 billion of new three-year reference notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The 0.500 percent notes, due March 13, 2016, were priced at 99.994, to yield 0.502 percent or 13 basis points over comparable Treasuries.

The notes were sold through lead managers, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Nomura Securities.

Settlement is March 7.

