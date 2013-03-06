Freddie Mac sells $3.5 bln reference notes - IFR

BRIEF-Biotest: discussions regarding business combination
* Said on Wednesday: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and creat group corporation are currently in discussions regarding a potential business combination
March 6 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Wednesday sold $3.5 billion of new three-year reference notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The 0.500 percent notes, due March 13, 2016, were priced at 99.994, to yield 0.502 percent or 13 basis points over comparable Treasuries.
The notes were sold through lead managers, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Nomura Securities.
Settlement is March 7.
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
* Announced on Wednesday the issuance of all the warrants for convertible notes with warrants in the frame of the flexible financing line for a total of 10 million euros ($10.75 million)