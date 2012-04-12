版本:
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Freddie Mac sells new $3 bln 7-yr reference notes-IFR

April 12 Freddie Mac sold $3 billion of new seven-year reference notes on Thursday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The 1.75 percent notes, due May 30, 2019, were priced at 99.981 to yield 1.753 percent or 35 basis points over comparable Treasuries.

The lead managers of the sale were Barclays, Citigroup, and UBS.

Settlement is on Monday, April 16.

