Freddie Mac sells $4 bln new 5-year notes - IFR

Aug 9 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Thursday sold $4 billion of new five-year reference notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The 1.00 percent notes, due Sept. 1, 2017, were priced at 99.95 to yield 1.01 percent or 26.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays, BNP Paribas, and Goldman Sachs.

Settlement is Friday, Aug. 10.

