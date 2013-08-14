版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 14日 星期三 22:40 BJT

Freddie Mac sells $3.0 bln new 3-year reference notes

Aug 14 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Wednesday it sold $3.0 billion of new three-year reference notes due Oct. 14, 2016.

The 0.875 percent notes were priced at 99.985 to yield 0.88 percent, or 20.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is Aug. 16.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays Capital, JP Morgan and Nomura Securities.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐