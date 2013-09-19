Freddie Mac sells $500 mln 3-year notes in reopening

BRIEF-Avid announces nomination of John Wallace to stand for election to its board
* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 19 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it sold $500 million of three-year notes in a reopening of an existing issue.
The 0.875 percent notes, due Oct. 14, 2016, were priced 100.151, with a stop out rate of 0.825 percent.
The total issue amount is now $3.5 billion.
Settlement is Sept. 23.
* Encanto Potash activates Potash Trading Company in anticipation of exports to India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Criteo- On March 29, co, units entered amendment,restatement deal amending, restating multicurrency revolving facility agreement dated Sept 24, 2015