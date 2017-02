NEW YORK Oct 4 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Tuesday it will sell new three-year reference notes on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The notes, which will be due Nov. 25, 2014, have a price guidance of about 34.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

The lead managers of the sale will be Barclays, Citigroup and UBS.

The amount of the issue has not yet been determined.

Settlement is Oct. 6. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; )