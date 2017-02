Oct 27 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it sold $500 million of 10-year notes in a reopening of an existing 10-year issue.

The 3.75 percent notes, due March 17, 2019 were priced at 111.3739 to yield 35.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

After today's reopening the total amount now outstanding is $3.5 billion.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 4.9 to 1. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)