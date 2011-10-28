Freddie Mac sells $3.5 bln new 2-yr reference notes

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Reuters) Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Friday it sold $3.5 billion new two-year reference notes due Nov. 27, 2013.
The notes were prided at 99.771 to yield 18.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
The joint lead managers on the sale were JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.