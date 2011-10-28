版本:
Freddie Mac sells $3.5 bln new 2-yr reference notes

Oct 28 (Reuters) Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Friday it sold $3.5 billion new two-year reference notes due Nov. 27, 2013.

The notes were prided at 99.771 to yield 18.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

The joint lead managers on the sale were JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)

