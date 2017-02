NEW YORK, Sept 14 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company on Wednesday sold $1.0 billion in five-year reference notes in a reopening of an existing 2.00 percent issue via an Internet-based auction.

The notes will mature on Aug. 25, 2016 and were priced at 104.015.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.69-to-1. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)