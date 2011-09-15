Freddie Mac sells $5 bln new 2-year reference notes

Sept 15 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it sold $5.0 billion of new two-year reference notes due Oct. 30, 2013.

The 0.375 percent notes were priced at 99.937 to yield 0.405 percent, or 20 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is Sept. 19.

The joint lead managers on the sale were JP Morgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)