Ex-Freddie CEO: SEC fraud case makes him scapegoat

* Ex-CEO Richard Syron says did not mislead
* SEC says executives underreported subprime exposure
* Cases vs Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae arose from 2008 crisis
By Jonathan Stempel
May 1 Former Freddie Mac Chief
Executive Richard Syron said the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is trying to make him a scapegoat for the nation's
housing crisis, and that its fraud lawsuit against him should be
thrown out.
Syron and two co-defendants said they did not mislead
investors about Freddie Mac's exposure to subprime home loans
prior to the Sept. 2008 government seizure of the mortgage
finance company, as the SEC said they did.
"This is an ill-conceived attempt to cast blame on
defendants for losses that resulted from an unprecedented
deterioration in the housing market that virtually no one
expected -- including the Commission and other federal
regulators," the defendants said in a filing late Monday night
in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. They called the SEC
case "misguided" and "implausible".
SEC spokesman John Nester declined to comment.
The SEC had on Dec. 16 sued Syron, former Chief Business
Officer Patricia Cook and former Senior Vice President Donald
Bisenius, seeking civil fines and other sanctions over their
conduct at Freddie Mac.
On the same day, the SEC filed a similar case against three
former executives at mortgage finance company Fannie Mae
-- Chief Executive Daniel Mudd, Chief Risk Officer
Enrico Dallavecchia and Executive Vice President Thomas Lund.
They have sought to dismiss that case.
Federal regulators have put Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae into
a conservatorship under the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
In December, the companies agreed to cooperate with the SEC
and accept responsibility, without admitting liability. They
were not charged.
The SEC has tried to crack down on Wall Street and other
executives accused of contributing to the 2008 financial crisis
and five-year housing slump through lax underwriting and
misleading marketing of mortgage securities.
In its case against Syron, the SEC accused Freddie Mac of
underreporting its subprime exposure between March 2007 and
August 2008.
It said, among other things, that Freddie Mac let its
subprime exposure grow to $244 billion by June 30, 2008, even
while reporting that exposure of its "single family guarantee"
business to subprime loans was no more than $6 billion.
Syron, who ran Freddie Mac from 2003 to 2008, and his
co-defendants said the definition of subprime is not universal.
They also said that even current management is not required to
make disclosures that the SEC now demands in hindsight.
"In an effort to scapegoat defendants, the complaint
mischaracterizes statements about the company's so-called
'subprime' holdings, alleging they were fraudulent when they
were neither false nor misleading," the defendants said.
The government has lost $151 billion on investments in the
companies. The Obama administration has projected that the loss
could fall to $28 billion by 2022.
The case is SEC v. Syron et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-09201.