Freddie Mac sells $3 billion bills at higher rates

June 24 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3 billion of
reference bills at higher rates and weaker demand compared with
the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable
amounts.
Freddie Mac sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due
Sept. 23, 2013 at a 0.110 percent rate, up from the 0.080
percent rate for $1.5 billion three-month bills auctioned on
June 17.
The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Dec.
23, at a 0.150 percent rate, up from the 0.112 percent rate $1.5
billion bills sold last week.
Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 3.85, down from the 4.82 ratio for the
three-month bills auctioned on June 17.
Demand for the six-month bills was also lower, at 3.43
compared with 5.28 for the six-month bills sold last week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker
demand.
Settlement is June 25.