Owner says CEO will leave Fredriksen Group permanently

OSLO Dec 18 Norwegian-born billionaire John
Fredriksen said Jo Lunder, who has been on leave as chief
executive of his Fredriksen Group since November, would not come
back, business paper Dagens Naeringsliv wrote on Friday.
Fredriksen Group controls rig firm Seadrill, fish
farmer Marine Harvest, tanker company Frontline
, dry bulker Golden Ocean and property
company Norwegian Property, among others.
Lunder was put on leave in November due to an ongoing police
probe at telecoms firm Vimpelcom, the firm he headed
before he joined the Fredriksen Group.
"No, he will not come back here. We have clarified this
between us in an orderly manner. Jo Lunder has to use his time
on what he is involved in now. I wish him good luck," Fredriksen
told Dagens Naeringsliv.
Norwegian, Dutch, Swiss and U.S. police are investigating
payments made in connection to Vimpelcom's operations in
Uzbekistan.
Dutch prosecutors have said the probe relates to alleged
corruption. Lunder has said he is innocent and he has not been
charged.
