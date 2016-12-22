Alden Global discloses stake in Fred's, says to discuss Rite Aid deal

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Alden Global Capital reported on Thursday a stake of 24.8 percent in Fred's Inc, and said it would engage in discussions with the discount store operator over its $950 million acquisition of 865 stores from Rite Aid Corp.
Fred's shares were up 4 percent at $20.15 in extended trading.
The hedge fund also called the company's shares "undervalued".
The stake would make Alden the top shareholder in Fred's Inc, according to Thomson Reuters data. bit.ly/2ihg0iG
Rite Aid said on Tuesday it would sell 865 stores to Fred's Inc to satisfy antitrust concerns over its proposed takeover by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
(Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Ankur Banerjee)
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders