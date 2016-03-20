UPDATE 1-Freedom says it picks Digital First bid for California papers

(Adds date of bankruptcy auction)
March 20 Freedom Communications Inc, the
bankrupt publisher of two California newspapers, said it would
accept a $51.8 million takeover bid from Digital First Media
instead of a higher offer from Los Angeles Times owner Tribune
Publishing Co.
Freedom filed a brief with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
California on Saturday supporting the sale to Digital. Tribune
had offered $56 million. The bankruptcy auction for Freedom's
assets was held on March 16.
The Department of Justice on Thursday filed a lawsuit aimed
at blocking Tribune from acquiring papers in nearby Orange and
Riverside Counties, saying the acquisition would lessen
competition.
Officials at Tribune declined to comment. Freedom officials
were not immediately available.
If Tribune acquired Freedom, the company would control 98
percent of newspaper sales in Orange County and 81 percent of
English-speaking newspaper sales in Riverside, the Justice
Department said.
Freedom publishes the Orange County Register of Santa Ana
and the Press-Enterprise of Riverside. Digital has several
newspapers and news websites across the United States, according
to its website.
"If this acquisition is allowed to proceed, newspaper
competition will be eliminated and readers and advertisers in
Orange and Riverside Counties will suffer," said Bill Baer,
assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's Antitrust
Division, in a statement.
The case number 8:15-bk-15311-MW is before the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California, Santa
Ana Division.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Richard Chang)