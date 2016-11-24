版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 01:26 BJT

MOVES-Cargill's Price joins Freepoint as crude trader

Nov 24 Bryan Price, the former global desk head at Cargill Inc, has joined Freepoint Commodities LLC, a spokesman for Freepoint said on Thursday.

Price is now a senior vice-president crude trader at Freepoint, according to the spokesman.

The firm has been expanding its North American trading operations over the past two years, opening new offices in Portland, Oregon, and Calgary, Alberta, as well as adding traders to existing offices.

The move was first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Writing by Nia Williams; Editing by Alan Crosby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐