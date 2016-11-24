MOVES-Cargill's Price joins Freepoint as crude trader

Nov 24 Bryan Price, the former global desk head at Cargill Inc, has joined Freepoint Commodities LLC, a spokesman for Freepoint said on Thursday.

Price is now a senior vice-president crude trader at Freepoint, according to the spokesman.

The firm has been expanding its North American trading operations over the past two years, opening new offices in Portland, Oregon, and Calgary, Alberta, as well as adding traders to existing offices.

The move was first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Writing by Nia Williams; Editing by Alan Crosby)