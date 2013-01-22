Freeport shareholders won't get vote on energy buys - CEO

BRIEF-Primero Mining to resume operations at San Dimas
* Primero Mining Corp - operations are expected to resume at Primero's San Dimas mine in Mexico on Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Jan 22 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc will not give its shareholders a vote on its planned acquisitions of two oil and natural gas companies, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said on Tuesday.
Freeport has offered to buy Plains Exploration & Production Co and McMoRan Exploration Co for $9 billion, in a deal expected to close in the second quarter of 2013.
* Gemphire Therapeutics files for resale of up to 2.3 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p1yMht Further company coverage:
* Splunk Inc - Amy Chang had decided not to stand for re-election to board of directors - sec filing