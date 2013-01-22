版本:
Freeport shareholders won't get vote on energy buys - CEO

Jan 22 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc will not give its shareholders a vote on its planned acquisitions of two oil and natural gas companies, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said on Tuesday.

Freeport has offered to buy Plains Exploration & Production Co and McMoRan Exploration Co for $9 billion, in a deal expected to close in the second quarter of 2013.
