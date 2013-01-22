Lack of new copper mines to boost prices - Freeport

BRIEF-Primero Mining to resume operations at San Dimas
* Primero Mining Corp - operations are expected to resume at Primero's San Dimas mine in Mexico on Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Jan 22 Copper prices look poised to rise over the long term with few new projects being developed, the chairman of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said on Tuesday.
Companies are abandoning plans for new copper mines because of how quickly commodity prices have risen, said Jim Bob Moffett, chairman of the world's largest publicly traded copper producer.
* Primero Mining Corp - operations are expected to resume at Primero's San Dimas mine in Mexico on Tuesday, April 18, 2017
* Gemphire Therapeutics files for resale of up to 2.3 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p1yMht Further company coverage:
* Splunk Inc - Amy Chang had decided not to stand for re-election to board of directors - sec filing