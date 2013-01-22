版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 00:24 BJT

Lack of new copper mines to boost prices - Freeport

Jan 22 Copper prices look poised to rise over the long term with few new projects being developed, the chairman of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said on Tuesday.

Companies are abandoning plans for new copper mines because of how quickly commodity prices have risen, said Jim Bob Moffett, chairman of the world's largest publicly traded copper producer.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐