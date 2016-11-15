Freeport sees 2017 copper TC/RCs flat to lower amid balanced market

| KOBE, Japan
KOBE, Japan Nov 15 Diversified U.S. miner
Freeport-McMoRan Inc expects treatment and refining
charges for copper concentrates (TC/RCs) to be flat or slightly
lower in 2017 compared to this year with supply and demand
largely balanced, a senior executive said.
TC/RCs are fees paid by miners to smelters to process copper
concentrate into refined metal and are a key part of the global
copper industry's earnings.
Benchmark TC/RCs for 2016 were set at $97.35 a tonne, 9.735
cents a pound, down 9 percent from the previous year, as global
miners cut output due to low prices.
"I would say TC/RCs will remain where they are this year or
go down slightly," Javier Targhetta, Freeport's senior vice
president of marketing and sales, told reporters when asked on
the progress of TC/RCs talks for 2017 which began this month.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Copper 2016 industry
conference in Kobe, he said TC/RCs may come in at $90-97.35 a
tonne, 9-9.735 cents a pound next year with the market largely
balanced, similar to this year.
"Only difference is that concentrate inventories in smelters
were significantly higher this time last year than this year,"
he said.
Copper on the London Metal Exchange has risen nearly
20 percent in 2016, recovering after a three-year decline, amid
signs of economic strength in top consumer China.
The industrial metal widened price gains after Republican
Donald Trump's victory in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election
stoked hopes of increased infrastructure spending in the world's
biggest economy.
The recent rally was primarily driven by financial investors
including speculators and hedge funds, Targhetta said.
"There have also been good signs of faster growth in
consumption in China over the past few months. There are better
expectations about China growth now than six months ago," he
said.
Copper prices may strengthen over the next two to three
years on solid demand in China, India and other Asian nations,
said Targhetta.
"I think the so-called supercycle has never ended and will
continue for number of decades."
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)