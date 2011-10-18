Indonesia mine strike seen hurting Freeport profit

* Freeport says might shut Indonesia mine

By Steve James and Chris Kelly

Oct 18 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold's (FCX.N) threat to close its Grasberg mine in Indonesia would hurt the company's bottom line and could further tighten global copper supplies and drive up the metal's price.

"Any shutdown will have a serious impact on the prices and market psychology," Terry Ortslan, a mining analyst with TSO & Associates in Montreal, said on Tuesday.

"Major mines do not shut down indefinitely but given the size of this operation, the market cannot take any more bumps."

Phoenix-based Freeport said it was considering shutting down Grasberg -- the world's second-largest copper mine -- as a contingency plan if security does not improve. Three workers died in shootings near the mine last week. [ID:nL3E7LI0M0]

That would be a setback for Freeport after it said last week it had ramped up copper concentrate output to average more than 4,000 tonnes per day with non-union and contract workers.

The company said it managed to ship 103,189 tonnes of concentrate in the past week, though with blockades to the port and rising worker tension, it was unclear if further shipments can be made. (Reuters metal production data base: here )

Analyst Charles Bradford, of Bradford Research, said "losing this much copper ought to help the price of the metal.

"There will be less copper supply as this is one of the biggest mines in the world, but the effect will not be immediate as they ship copper concentrate and there is a lag of several months." Copper concentrate is sent to smelters where it is made into the metal used mostly for wiring and plumbing.

Copper prices have mostly shrugged off the supply disruption during the strike that started on Sept. 15 because of worries about a weakening global economy. On Tuesday, copper fell after China's economic growth data came in lower than expected. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 traded at $7,340 a tonne, down more than 2 percent from $7,495 at the close on Monday.

"I doubt they will close the mine on account of a strike," said Edward Meir, an analyst with brokerage MF Global. "Both the company and the workers need to get back to work and it's a question of who is going to blink first."

Wayne Atwell, managing director of research with Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group Inc, said at some point Freeport will have to shut down the mill at Grasberg because of limited storage space for concentrate.

"They are going to have to make peace because there is enough mischief that the union can get into that can cause Freeport a lot of difficulty," he said.

In addition to the impact on global copper supply and prices, the strike at Grasberg, and another at the company's Cerro Verde mine in Peru, are likely to hurt Freeport's third-quarter profit scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

"All eyes will be on the company's Grasberg update and revisions to prior full-year Indonesian segment guidance," said analyst Garrett Nelson, of BB&T Capital Markets.

RBC Dominion Securities' Fraser Phillips said after accounting for the strike at Grasberg, he anticipated lower volumes in copper, gold and silver for the company.

"Assuming Grasberg operated at one-third capacity during the 15 days in the third quarter affected by the strike, we estimate third-quarter consolidated production should be lower by 30 million pounds of copper and 50,000 ounces of gold."

Bradford said that because of a 25-percent drop in copper prices during the third quarter, "they are going to have much lower results than people think.

"Freeport is going to have to write down provisionally priced copper from the second quarter and that will have a significant impact on third-quarter results."

Analysts currently expect Freeport to report earnings of $1.03 per share on revenue of $4.8 billion -- lower than the year-ago results of $1.25 per share and $5.1 billion in sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The estimate is also sharply down from the second quarter of this year when Freeport posted a profit of $1.49 per share and revenue of $5.8 billion.

Freeport's stock was down 2 percent at $34.40 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Steve James and Chris Kelly in New York, Michael Taylor in Jakarta, Rieka Rahadiana and Carrie Ho in Shanghai; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)