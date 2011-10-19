Firm copper fundamentals drive strategy -Freeport

* Physical copper markets remain relatively tight-CEO

* Longer-term demand, supply constraints are positive

By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, Oct 19 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX.N) saw a disconnect between the financial markets' view of copper and the underlying physical markets, which remain strong even as macro-economic fears have mounted, Freeport's CEO said on Wednesday.

While copper prices were knocked lower late in the third quarter, as investors were shaken by slowing economies here and in Europe and by Beijing's year-long credit clampdown, physical demand for the metal remained strong and offered a different side to the economic slowdown story, he said.

"On a global basis, the physical markets are much stronger than you would see as indicated by the financial markets' reactions ... that's driven by these macro economic factors that create a lot of uncertainty over where the marketplace is going," CEO Richard Adkerson told Wall Street analysts on a third-quarter earnings conference call.

Freeport's business strategy remained undeterred.

The company has been ramping up operations and restarts at some of its U.S. projects, that were either curtailed or deferred in 2008/2009.

Production was ramped up at the company's Morenci and Miami copper mines in Arizona, while a restart of its Chino mine in New Mexico continued. Adkerson said the Chino restart was expected to produce 100,000,000 lbs of copper in 2012/2013, and 200,000,000 lbs in 2014.

"All of these projects are increasing at about 400,000,000 lbs of copper per year, and progressing very well," Adkerson said.

"Volatility is part of our situation because of the financial markets but we are highly positive because of these fundamentals of longer-term demand, supply constraints about the outlook for our business and that's what's driving our strategy." (Reporting by Chris Kelly; edited by Bob Burgdorfer)