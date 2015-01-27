版本:
Freeport-McMoRan says 2016 debt reduction target is "unrealistic"

Jan 27 Freeport-McMoRan's target to reduce its debt to $12 billion by the end of 2016 is "unrealistic" in the current weak commodities price environment, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said.

This, however, does not mean that the Arizona-based copper and gold miner and oil company is backing away from its objective of reducing leverage, Adkerson said, adding that debt reduction remains a priority.

Freeport's consolidated debt was $19 billion at the end of December. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
