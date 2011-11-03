Freeport Indonesia ore output 5 pct of capacity-govt

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA Nov 3 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's Grasberg mine in Indonesia is producing at 5 percent of its full capacity, a senior official at the energy and mineral resources ministry said on Thursday.
"The mill to process the ore has stopped running because of the damage in the pipeline... So Freeport's ore production is only about 5 percent of its full capacity now," Thamrin Sihite, the director general of mineral resources, told reporters. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramadhita; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.