Freeport Indonesia ore output 5 pct of capacity-govt

JAKARTA Nov 3 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's Grasberg mine in Indonesia is producing at 5 percent of its full capacity, a senior official at the energy and mineral resources ministry said on Thursday.

"The mill to process the ore has stopped running because of the damage in the pipeline... So Freeport's ore production is only about 5 percent of its full capacity now," Thamrin Sihite, the director general of mineral resources, told reporters. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramadhita; Editing by Michael Urquhart)