Freeport cuts Q1 copper, gold sales outlook

March 15 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc lowered its copper and gold sales outlook for the first quarter and said its strike-hit Grasberg mine in Indonesia will not be back to full production until the second quarter of this year.

The U.S. company said on Thursday that operations have restarted at the mine and milling operations following a temporary labor-related shutdown on Feb. 23 and a three-month strike last year.

Freeport estimates the impact from the recent work stoppage and work interruptions will reduce first-quarter production and sales by about 80 million pounds of copper and 125,000 ounces of gold.

The company's previous total sales volume estimate for the first quarter was for 875 million pounds of copper and 425,000 ounces of gold, including 210 million pounds and 400,000 ounces from Grasberg.

It is now revising its consolidated first-quarter sales volumes to 795 million pounds of copper and 300,000 ounces of gold, it said, citing the Grasberg disruptions.