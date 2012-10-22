版本:
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold third-quarter profit drops

Oct 22 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc on Monday said third-quarter profit fell to $824 million, or 86 cents per share, from $1.1 billion, or $1.10 per share, in the same quarter of 2011.

Revenue dropped to $4.4 billion from $5.2 billion, the Phoenix-based mining company said.

