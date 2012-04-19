Freeport-McMoRan's qtly profit drops almost half

April 19 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc reported a sharp drop in first-quarter profit, partly due to lower metal sales following labor problems at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia.

Net earnings were $764 million, or 80 cents per share, compared with $1.5 billion, or $1.57 per share, in the same quarter of 2011.

Revenue dropped to $4.61 billion from $5.71 billion, said the Phoenix, Arizona-based company, which operates mines in Indonesia, Africa and North and South America.