UPDATE 3-Freeport sees Grasberg gold, copper output back in Q2

* Sees Grasberg back to normal production in Q2
* Won't lift force majeure until Grasberg normal
* Sees no divestiture under new Indonesia mining law
* Q1 profit down, but beats Wall St view
* Stock slightly down
By Steve James
NEW YORK, April 19 Freeport-McMoRan Copper &
Gold Inc whose recent profits were hurt by lower output
from its strike-hit Grasberg mine in Indonesia, expects
production to return to normal there by the end of June.
The company also said it is cooperating with the Jakarta
government, which is reviewing all mining contracts in the
country, and is confident it has no obligation to divest part of
its assets under existing agreements or a new mining law.
"We are seeing progress in returning to normal operations
(at Grasberg)," Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson said of
the vast copper and gold mine hit by a three-month strike last
year and sporadic work interruptions in recent months.
The labor issues seriously affected production at the
open-pit mine and, as a result, dented fourth-quarter 2011
earnings. On Thursday, Freeport reported its 2012 first-quarter
profit dropped by almost one half and it slightly lowered its
gold and copper production targets for the year.
During the first quarter, Freeport produced 123 million
pounds of copper at Grasberg, less than half the 284 million
pounds it recovered in the same quarter of 2011. Gold, too, was
down, from 441,000 ounces in the 2011 quarter, to 229,000 ounces
in the 2012 first quarter.
During a conference call with Wall Street analysts, Adkerson
said the mill at Grasberg, which crushes mined rock, is
operating at over 200,000 tons per day -- up from 115,000 tons
per day in the first quarter. Full operations around 240,000
tons are expected to be reached in the second quarter, he said.
Asked when Freeport would lift the force majeure it declared
at the mine on the island of Papua, Adkerson said normal
operations would have to return first. Under force majeure, a
company is not bound by contractural obligations to customers.
"We are working very cooperatively with our customers to
meet their needs. We do have a priority of providing (copper)
concentrate to the ... smelter in Indonesia," he said.
"So we will lift this as we get back to full production and
resolve some of the uncertainty that we're facing in the first
quarter."
Adkerson also sought to tamp down concern among investors
about Freeport's operations in Indonesia, in light of the
government review and changes in the mining law.
"We are in compliance with our Contract of Work (COW) during
all of our years of operations since 1972 in Indonesia," he
said. "We have no issues of noncompliance on either side. We
have no divestiture obligations under our COW."
He said the new mining law provides for 20 percent
divestiture obligations, "but we are under our existing COW, not
a new mining law.
"We are working cooperatively with the government and I'll
say that we will continue to do so to be responsive to issues
raised by the government in the context of protecting the values
of our contract for our shareholders."
Adkerson noted that Freeport has contributed over $60
billion to Indonesia's GDP since 1992 and the company is
investing $15 billion to develop underground operations at
Grasberg, when the open-pit mine is depleted.
Earlier on Thursday, Freeport reported first-quarter net
earnings were $764 million, or 80 cents per share, compared with
$1.5 billion, or $1.57 per share, in the same quarter of 2011.
Excluding losses on debt repayment, profit was 96 cents per
share. On that basis, analysts' average forecast was 86 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue dropped to $4.61
billion from $5.71 billion.
The Phoenix, Arizona-based company, which also operates
mines in Africa and North and South America, said first-quarter
sales were 827 million pounds of copper and 288,000 ounces of
gold. The totals were lower than January estimates of 875
million pounds of copper and 425,000 ounces of gold because of
the lower Grasberg output.
Freeport said 2012 sales are expected to be 3.7 billion
pounds of copper, 1.1 million ounces of gold and 81 million
pounds of molybdenum -- down about 100 million pounds of copper
and 100,000 ounces of gold from its previous forecast.
Freeport expects second-quarter sales of 895 million pounds
of copper, 235,000 ounces of gold and 20 million pounds of
molybdenum.
In afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange,
Freeport shares were down 8 cents at $38.21.
During the first quarter, spot gold gained 8 percent
-- from $1,563.80 an ounce to $1,688.29 on March 30. Copper
climbed 11 percent, with benchmark May COMEX futures
moving up from $3.44 per pound to $3.82.