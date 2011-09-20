UPDATE 1-Freeport's Indonesia mine production hit -CEO

* CEO: mine strike slowed production "significantly" -CNBC
* Says Freeport working with Indonesian govt, unions
* Freeport stock drops 4 pct as copper price falls
Sept 20 A strike at Freeport-McMoRan Copper &
Gold's (FCX.N) vast Grasberg nine in Indonesia has slowed
production "significantly," the mining company's chief
executive told cable news channel CNBC on Tuesday.
Richard Adkerson gave no details of how much production has
been lost, but said the company is working with the Indonesian
government and the miners' union to resolve the situation.
His comments came as the copper price fell to a 9-1/2 month
low on poor global demand prospects after the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its outlook for global growth.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 shed
$55 to close at $8,309 a tonne, its lowest level on a closing
basis since late November.
On Monday, Freeport said more than a thousand Grasberg
workers had returned to work, leading the union to say some
production had restarted at the world's third-biggest copper
mine, which also produces gold. [ID:nL3E7KJ0D7]
But the union, which declared a month-long strike for 8,000
mine workers from Sept. 15, said it had not reached agreement
and remained on strike, adding that returning workers were
contractors. Workers have demanded a pay rise to between $17.50
and $43 per hour, from a current hourly rate of $1.50 to $3.
In Tuesday's interview on CNBC, Adkerson was asked about
the impact of the Grasberg strike and another at a Freeport
mine in Peru.
"At our Cerro Verde mine we have historically been able to
operate through strikes by using supervisory personnel and
contractors and we've been successful in resolving strike
issues," he said.
At the Grasberg mine in Indonesia "we are working with the
government and the union to reach a resolution. But strikes are
common across the globe today," Adkerson said.
"It has slowed down the production in Indonesia
significantly and it is a big loss not only to the workers who
don't get paid when they strike, but also to the government and
us."
Based on the mine's daily output target, the strike
potentially cut output of 230,000 tonnes of ore per day,
Indonesian energy ministry official Thamrin Sihite said last
Friday, after a meeting with Freeport Indonesia's management.
Freeport stock closed 4.2 percent lower at $38.55 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Steve James, editing by Matthew Lewis)