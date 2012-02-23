Freeport Indonesia says "work interruptions" at mine

JAKARTA Feb 23 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesia unit is experiencing "work interruptions", the company said on Thursday, hours after a union said thousands of workers at the Grasberg mine have stopped working.

"We are experiencing work interruptions in connection with our efforts to resume normal operations. PTFI (Freeport Indonesia) is complying with the terms of the recent collective labor agreement with its union," said spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti in an email.

"Certain of the returning workers have engaged in acts of violence and intimidation against non-striking workers and supervisory personnel."

The email said the company was working with the government and the union to resolve the dispute.

Thousands of workers at the mine in central Papua stopped working on Thursday following an unresolved dispute with management, union official Virgo Solossa said.

The move comes after miners at Grasberg, the world's largest gold mine and second-biggest copper mine, returned to work last month after ending a three-month strike that crippled output.

Arizona-based Freeport has had a force majeure in place since last October on some concentrate exports from the mine.

The strike ended on Dec. 14 with a deal for a pay increase, allowing workers to gradually return to work, but the force majeure has yet to be officially lifted.