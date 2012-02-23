Freeport Indonesia says "work interruptions" at mine

JAKARTA Feb 23 Freeport-McMoRan Copper &
Gold Inc's Indonesia unit is experiencing "work
interruptions", the company said on Thursday, hours after a
union said thousands of workers at the Grasberg mine have
stopped working.
"We are experiencing work interruptions in connection with
our efforts to resume normal operations. PTFI (Freeport
Indonesia) is complying with the terms of the recent collective
labor agreement with its union," said spokeswoman Daisy
Primayanti in an email.
"Certain of the returning workers have engaged in acts of
violence and intimidation against non-striking workers and
supervisory personnel."
The email said the company was working with the government
and the union to resolve the dispute.
Thousands of workers at the mine in central Papua stopped
working on Thursday following an unresolved dispute with
management, union official Virgo Solossa said.
The move comes after miners at Grasberg, the world's largest
gold mine and second-biggest copper mine, returned to work last
month after ending a three-month strike that crippled output.
Arizona-based Freeport has had a force majeure in place
since last October on some concentrate exports from the mine.
The strike ended on Dec. 14 with a deal for a pay increase,
allowing workers to gradually return to work, but the force
majeure has yet to be officially lifted.