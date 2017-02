JAKARTA Dec 14 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said on Wednesday it expects its Indonesian shipments of copper concentrate to be limited until full operations are restored at its giant Grasberg mine in early 2012, after a deal to end a three-month strike.

The firm confirmed an earlier report by its Indonesian workers union that it had agreed a pay deal on Wednesday to end a strike that has crippled output from the world's second biggest copper mine and led it to declare force majeure on shipments in October.