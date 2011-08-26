Freeport Indonesia workers plan strike soon-union

JAKARTA Aug 26 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's Indonesian workers plan to stage another strike at its huge Grasberg mine after a deadlock in talks with the company's management, Virgo Solossa, a union official, told Reuters on Friday.

The union's deadline for the talks between Freeport and workers was Friday, a union official had told Reuters on Wednesday.

Prior to the pay talks, the workers in July held an eight-day strike at the Grasberg mine, which caused a production loss of 35 million pounds of copper and 60,000 ounces of gold, the firm said. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)