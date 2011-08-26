Freeport Indonesia workers plan strike soon-union

JAKARTA Aug 26 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's
Indonesian workers plan to stage another strike at its
huge Grasberg mine after a deadlock in talks with the company's
management, Virgo Solossa, a union official, told Reuters on
Friday.
The union's deadline for the talks between Freeport and
workers was Friday, a union official had told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Prior to the pay talks, the workers in July held an
eight-day strike at the Grasberg mine, which caused a production
loss of 35 million pounds of copper and 60,000 ounces of gold,
the firm said.
(Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)