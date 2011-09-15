Freeport Indonesia mine has been "paralysed" by strike-union

JAKARTA, Sept 15 Mining activity at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's Grasberg unit in Indonesia has been "paralysed" by a workers' strike, union spokesman Juli Parorrongan told Reuters by telephone on Thursday.

He added that concentrate shipments have also been halted since the strike, planned to last for one month, started a minute after midnight on Thursday. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Michael Urquhart)