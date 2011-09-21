版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 21日 星期三 16:46 BJT

Freeport Indonesia says strike limits mining, shipping

JAKARTA, Sept 21 Freeport Indonesia said on Wednesday that a strike at its giant Grasberg copper and gold mine had caused limited mining, processing and shipping of concentrate.

Around 8,000 mine workers started a month-long strike on Sept 15 for higher pay at the world's third biggest copper mine. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐