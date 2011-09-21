Freeport Indonesia says strike limits mining, shipping

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JAKARTA, Sept 21 Freeport Indonesia said on Wednesday that a strike at its giant Grasberg copper and gold mine had caused limited mining, processing and shipping of concentrate.
Around 8,000 mine workers started a month-long strike on Sept 15 for higher pay at the world's third biggest copper mine. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments (Adds sourcing, details, context)
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.