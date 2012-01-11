Freeport Indonesia says ramps up production at Grasberg mine

JAKARTA Jan 11 Freeport McMoRan Gold &
Copper Inc's Indonesia's unit said on Wednesday it
continued to ramp up production at its Grasberg mine where
workers on Tuesday halted a gradual return at the end of a
three-month strike.
"Freeport Indonesia continues to ramp up production and work
with the union on worker mobilization," spokesman Ramdani Sirait
said in an email to Reuters. Freeport gave no production
figures.
For production to reach its optimum level at the world's
second biggest copper mine, thousands of workers must be
transported to Grasberg, which lies in the central highlands of
Papua island in eastern Indonesia.